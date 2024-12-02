Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241214-N-SK738-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Josiah Kirkman, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), performs maintenance on a firehose reel, Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)