Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241214-N-HS821-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Aerographer’s Mate Airman Norman Timmins, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), determines cloud heights and visibility Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)