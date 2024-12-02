Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241214-N-PG443-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Matthew Martin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), tests fuel in the fuel pump room, Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)