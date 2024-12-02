241214-N-HS821-1081 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Aerographer’s Mate Airman Norman Timmins, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses a compass to determine wave direction, Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)
