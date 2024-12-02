Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241214-N-EW043-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan Cadd, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), reads a book in the ship’s library, Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)