    U.S. Army Soldier Teaches Marksmanship 101 [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Army Soldier Teaches Marksmanship 101

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Verne Conant demonstrates with an AR-15 during the November 8 Civilian Marksmanship Program Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.

    Conant is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia.

