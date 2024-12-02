U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Verne Conant demonstrates with an AR-15 during the November 8 Civilian Marksmanship Program Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.
Conant is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8799713
|VIRIN:
|241108-O-YI878-7222
|Resolution:
|3092x2062
|Size:
|243.89 KB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldier Teaches Marksmanship 101 [Image 10 of 10], by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
