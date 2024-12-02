U.S. Army Soldier Teaches Civilian

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Lockwood teaches a new shooter during the November 8 Civilian Marksmanship Program Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.



Lockwood is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia.