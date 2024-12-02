M16 EIC Match Second Place

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. David Stanley (left) earned second place and four EIC point at the M16 EIC Match at the November 8 Civilian Marksmanship Program Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Verne Conant (right), an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia, presented the award.