    USAMU Sgt. 1st Class Greg Markowski Provides On-Range Instruction [Image 3 of 10]

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Greg Markowski (middle) works with a student on the range during the November 10 Civilian Marksmanship Program Pistol Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.

    Markowski is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8799653
    VIRIN: 241110-O-YI878-9015
    Resolution: 7899x5269
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    This work, USAMU Sgt. 1st Class Greg Markowski Provides On-Range Instruction [Image 10 of 10], by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAMU Members Teach Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship 101 Classes at the CMP Talladega 600

