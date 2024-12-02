USAMU Sgt. 1st Class Greg Markowski Provides On-Range Instruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Greg Markowski (middle) works with a student on the range during the November 10 Civilian Marksmanship Program Pistol Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.



Markowski is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia.