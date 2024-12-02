Chief Warrant Officer 4 (RET) Richard Young (middle) won the M9 EIC Match at the November 10 Civilian Marksmanship Program Pistol Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park.
Joseph McMillan (right), also earned EIC points. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks (left), an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia, presented these awards.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8799660
|VIRIN:
|241110-O-YI878-9028
|Resolution:
|4387x6578
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Talladega 600 Pistol Marksmanship 101 EIC Winners [Image 10 of 10], by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
