M16 EIC Match Winner

Sea Cadet Charles Clifton won the M16 EIC Match at the November 8 Civilian Marksmanship Program Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Verne Conant (right), an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia, presented the award.
11.12.2024
12.13.2024
|8799678
|241113-O-YI878-9802
|5503x3670
|1.26 MB
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|2
|0
