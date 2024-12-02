Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 14 of 15]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members and passengers pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Events such as OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 22:47
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
