OCD24: International Partners take Flight

U.S. Air Force service members and passengers pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Events such as OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)