U.S. Air Force service members and passengers pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Events such as OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8797817
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-PJ020-1963
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.