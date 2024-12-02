Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 12 of 15]

    OCD24: International Partners take Flight

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force Capt. Kwon Jeongeun, C-130J pilots, watches as Senior Airman Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster from Yokota Air Base, Japan, deploys a bundle to the Micronesia Islands, Dec. 11, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8797815
    VIRIN: 241211-F-PJ020-1749
    Resolution: 4866x3244
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

