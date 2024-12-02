Republic of Korea Air Force Capt. Kwon Jeongeun, C-130J pilots, watches as Senior Airman Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster from Yokota Air Base, Japan, deploys a bundle to the Micronesia Islands, Dec. 11, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8797815
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-PJ020-1749
|Resolution:
|4866x3244
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.