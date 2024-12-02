OCD24: International Partners take Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force Capt. Kwon Jeongeun, C-130J pilots, watches as Senior Airman Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster from Yokota Air Base, Japan, deploys a bundle to the Micronesia Islands, Dec. 11, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)