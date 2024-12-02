OCD24: International Partners take Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mongolian Air Force Bat-Erdene Munkhtuvahin, International Observer Program member, takes a photo in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is a Pacific Air Forces’-sponsored annual multinational humanitarian mission. OCD 24 will help build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)