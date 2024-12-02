OCD24: International Partners take Flight

Service members from the Pacific Theatre, passengers, and members of the International Observer Program pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
