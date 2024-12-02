Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 11 of 15]

    OCD24: International Partners take Flight

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Blake Janssen and Jordan Bruening, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters from Yokota Air Base, Japan, watch as bundles sail to the Micronesia Islands during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024. OCD is a Pacific Air Forces’-sponsored annual multinational humanitarian mission. Throughout the operation, donated supplies are gathered by private organizations and volunteers for airdrop to over 58 islands across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8797814
    VIRIN: 241211-F-PJ020-1617
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 942.67 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCD24: International Partners take Flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

