OCD24: International Partners take Flight

From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Blake Janssen and Jordan Bruening, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters from Yokota Air Base, Japan, watch as bundles sail to the Micronesia Islands during Operation Christmas Drop 2024, Dec. 11, 2024. OCD is a Pacific Air Forces’-sponsored annual multinational humanitarian mission. Throughout the operation, donated supplies are gathered by private organizations and volunteers for airdrop to over 58 islands across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)