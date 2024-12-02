SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks toward a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after his visit to the United States Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Austin visited Japan to meet with key leaders to discuss mutual security concerns and reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges posed by adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)