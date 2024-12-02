SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, walk along the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Austin visited Yokota to discuss the transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters, underscoring the importance of alliances and partnerships in deterring regional adversaries and maintaining a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)