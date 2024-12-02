SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with an Airman from the 374th Security Forces Squadron during his visit to United States Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Austin visited Japan to meet with key leaders to discuss mutual security concerns and reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing regional security challenges posed by adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)