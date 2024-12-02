Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

    Photo By Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote | U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III sits in a conference room during his...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Japan from Dec. 8-11, meeting with defense officials, senior U.S. and Japanese leaders to reaffirm the two nations’ alliance and discuss regional security concerns.

    The Japan trip included an office call with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, a visit to U.S. Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, and a troop call aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Austin’s visit to the region comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military ties in the Indo-pacific region, while maintaining the United States’ commitment to its strategic alliances amidst growing regional challenges.

    During the visit, Austin highlighted several milestones achieved under the U.S.-Japan alliance, including the establishment of the U.S.-Japan Defense Industrial Forum, which enhances bilateral defense production capabilities and strengthens deterrence. He pointed to the expansion of military collaborations with other key regional allies, including the Republic of Korea, Philippines and Australia.

    Austin also noted the transformation of USFJ into a joint force headquarters, a move that optimizes U.S.-Japan military interoperability and operational readiness.

    These developments are part of a broader strategy to deepen multilateral defense ties and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    “The U.S.-Japan alliance is a cornerstone of our Indo-Pacific strategy, and critical to a free and open region,” said Austin. “I can confidently say that the U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger today than ever.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 19:52
    Story ID: 487371
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Readiness
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download