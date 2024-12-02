Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Japan from Dec. 8-11, meeting with defense officials, senior U.S. and Japanese leaders to reaffirm the two nations’ alliance and discuss regional security concerns.



The Japan trip included an office call with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, a visit to U.S. Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, and a troop call aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Austin’s visit to the region comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military ties in the Indo-pacific region, while maintaining the United States’ commitment to its strategic alliances amidst growing regional challenges.



During the visit, Austin highlighted several milestones achieved under the U.S.-Japan alliance, including the establishment of the U.S.-Japan Defense Industrial Forum, which enhances bilateral defense production capabilities and strengthens deterrence. He pointed to the expansion of military collaborations with other key regional allies, including the Republic of Korea, Philippines and Australia.



Austin also noted the transformation of USFJ into a joint force headquarters, a move that optimizes U.S.-Japan military interoperability and operational readiness.



These developments are part of a broader strategy to deepen multilateral defense ties and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“The U.S.-Japan alliance is a cornerstone of our Indo-Pacific strategy, and critical to a free and open region,” said Austin. “I can confidently say that the U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger today than ever.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 19:52 Story ID: 487371 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.