    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance [Image 6 of 7]

    SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The signature of the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is displayed in a signature book during his visit to the United States Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Austin visited Yokota to discuss the transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters, underscoring the importance of U.S alliances and partnerships in deterring regional adversaries and maintaining a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8797672
    VIRIN: 241210-F-LX373-2009
    Resolution: 6836x4883
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
