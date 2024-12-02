The signature of the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is displayed in a signature book during his visit to the United States Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Austin visited Yokota to discuss the transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters, underscoring the importance of U.S alliances and partnerships in deterring regional adversaries and maintaining a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
SECDEF visits Japan, highlights multilateral cooperation and U.S.-Japan alliance
