Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, coins Senior Airman Anabell Nieves, the 71st Medical Group NCOIC of medical readiness at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Nieves was coined for her excellence and dedication during Operation Allies Refuge transporting more than 160 patients daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 17:08
Photo ID:
|8797407
VIRIN:
|241121-F-EE319-1009
Resolution:
|3502x2266
Size:
|777.09 KB
Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
