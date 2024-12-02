Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, coins Senior Airman Anabell Nieves, the 71st Medical Group NCOIC of medical readiness at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Nieves was coined for her excellence and dedication during Operation Allies Refuge transporting more than 160 patients daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)