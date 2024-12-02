Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, and Col. Betty Venth, the commander of the 29th Medical Wing, survey a mural with Senior Airman Alyssa Adasa, a 71st Medical Group laboratory technician, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Adasa painted the mural in the medical clinic to depict the integral pieces of the mission that make it a success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8797409
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-EE319-8609
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.