Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, and Col. Betty Venth, the commander of the 29th Medical Wing, survey a mural with Senior Airman Alyssa Adasa, a 71st Medical Group laboratory technician, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Adasa painted the mural in the medical clinic to depict the integral pieces of the mission that make it a success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)