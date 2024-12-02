Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, receives a brief from Airman 1st Class Sujey Azreta Cardoza, a 71st Medical Group medical records technician at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Davis heard from Airmen detailing the mission success and programs in the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8797406
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-EE319-5470
|Resolution:
|2428x1721
|Size:
|496.72 KB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.