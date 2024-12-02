Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, receives a brief from Airman 1st Class Sujey Azreta Cardoza, a 71st Medical Group medical records technician at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Davis heard from Airmen detailing the mission success and programs in the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)