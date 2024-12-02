Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, coins Airman 1st Class Varrassica Severson, a 71st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Davis recognized Severson for the outstanding work she has accomplished within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)