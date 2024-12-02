Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, coins Merla Ritchie, a 71st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron medical standards management element at the Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Davis recognized Ritchie for her dedication and work to ensure Airmen receive quality care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)