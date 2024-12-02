Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 4 of 6]

    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, coins Merla Ritchie, a 71st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron medical standards management element at the Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. Davis recognized Ritchie for her dedication and work to ensure Airmen receive quality care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8797408
    VIRIN: 241121-F-EE319-3857
    Resolution: 2914x1943
    Size: 584.2 KB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Surgeon
    AETC

