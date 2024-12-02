Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Chief Master Sgt. James Pickren, the senior enlisted leader of the 71st Medical Group, Col. John Dalomba, commander of the 71st Medical Group, Chief Master Sgt. Harvey McReynolds Jr., the command chief master sergeant of the 71st Flying Training Wing, Col. Carl Miller, the deputy commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, poses for a photo with Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Ellis, the chief of the Medical Enlisted Force, Col. Betty Venth, the commander of the 29th Medical Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Jovan Leach, the senior enlisted leader of the 29th Medical Wing at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. The AETC and 29th MDW toured the 71st Medical Group and assisting facilities to gain knowledge about the programs and hard work accomplished here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)