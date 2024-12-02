Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    From the left, Chief Master Sgt. James Pickren, the senior enlisted leader of the 71st Medical Group, Col. John Dalomba, commander of the 71st Medical Group, Chief Master Sgt. Harvey McReynolds Jr., the command chief master sergeant of the 71st Flying Training Wing, Col. Carl Miller, the deputy commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, poses for a photo with Col. John Davis, the command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Ellis, the chief of the Medical Enlisted Force, Col. Betty Venth, the commander of the 29th Medical Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Jovan Leach, the senior enlisted leader of the 29th Medical Wing at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024. The AETC and 29th MDW toured the 71st Medical Group and assisting facilities to gain knowledge about the programs and hard work accomplished here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8797405
    VIRIN: 241121-F-EE319-7726
    Resolution: 3672x2420
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base
    Command Surgeon of AETC visits Vance Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Surgeon
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download