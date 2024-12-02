SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference

Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for human capital, speaks with panel moderator Margaux Hoar, left, Lt. Gen. David Miller, commander of Space Operations Command, and Brig. Gen. Dave Yates, mobilization assistant to the deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, during the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
