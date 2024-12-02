Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference [Image 1 of 7]

    SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for human capital, speaks during a panel discussion at the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

