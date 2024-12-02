SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Dave Yates, mobilization assistant to the deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, speaks during a panel discussion at the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)