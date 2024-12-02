SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panel moderator Margaux Hoar, left, Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for human capital, Lt. Gen. David Miller, commander of Space Operations Command, and Brig. Gen. Dave Yates, mobilization assistant to the deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, speak during the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)