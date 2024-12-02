Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8794446 VIRIN: 241211-F-LE393-1494 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.77 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SF-S1 panel at Spacepower Conference [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.