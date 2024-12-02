Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    86th Airlift Wing and Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. As part of an annual tradition, a Super Hercules is decorated to look like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8793550
    VIRIN: 241209-F-GK375-1497
    Resolution: 5568x3603
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
