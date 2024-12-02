Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, right, 86th Mission Support Group commander, and his wife Kim Cunningham, sit on Santa’s lap, also known as Gary Harrington, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing director, for a photo inside of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. As part of the event, Santa Claus and his elves greeted children and took a professional photo together inside of a holiday decorated Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)