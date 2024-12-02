Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristy Jaralba, 86th Mission Support Group Deployment Transition Center resiliency trainer, serves hot dogs to U.S. Service members and their families during the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)