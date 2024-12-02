Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc

    Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristy Jaralba, 86th Mission Support Group Deployment Transition Center resiliency trainer, serves hot dogs to U.S. Service members and their families during the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 04:04
    VIRIN: 241209-F-GK375-1123
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
