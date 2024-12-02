Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief and Ralf Hechler, City and Union Community Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, along with other participants at the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event, turn on the Christmas tree lights at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)