Erik Kostic, 86th Force Support Squadron Romano’s Macaroni Grill operations manager, Amanda Kuhl, 86th FSS Romano’s Macaroni Grill supervisor and Frank Hare, 86th FSS Romano’s Macaroni Grill general manager, serve food to guests during a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. As part of an annual tradition, a Super Hercules is decorated to look like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)