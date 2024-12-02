Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc [Image 5 of 9]

    Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Erik Kostic, 86th Force Support Squadron Romano’s Macaroni Grill operations manager, Amanda Kuhl, 86th FSS Romano’s Macaroni Grill supervisor and Frank Hare, 86th FSS Romano’s Macaroni Grill general manager, serve food to guests during a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. As part of an annual tradition, a Super Hercules is decorated to look like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8793546
    VIRIN: 241209-F-GK375-1082
    Resolution: 5543x3879
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tradition
    Holidays
    Santa
    Family
    Rudolph

