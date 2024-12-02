A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is decorated to emulate Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer during a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Herc event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. As part of an annual tradition, a Super Hercules is decorated to look like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Service members and their families from the Kaiserslautern Military Community were invited to enjoy the festivities and take a picture with Santa Clause during the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
