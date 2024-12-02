36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, right, Pacific Air Forces command chief, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holmes, Pacific Air Forces command first sergeant, sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules after observing low-cost, low-altitude bundle drops over Mogmog, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 10, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop. Events like OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)