36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, maneuvers over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)