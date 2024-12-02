36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Miranda, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Clarke, loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepare to execute low-cost, low-altitude bundle drops over Mogmog, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 10, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop. Events like OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)