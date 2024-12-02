36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, maneuvers over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop. Events like OCD allow participating nations an opportunity to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering the ability to maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)