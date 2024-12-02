Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024 [Image 12 of 13]

    36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

    MOGMOG, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Miranda, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Clarke, loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, release three low-cost, low-altitude airdrop bundles containing humanitarian-type goods over Mogmog, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 10, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

