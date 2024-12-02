36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Miranda, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Clarke, loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, release three low-cost, low-altitude airdrop bundles containing humanitarian-type goods over Mogmog, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 10, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)