374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

A decorated bundle of humanitarian-type goods sits in a hangar during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The “low-cost, low-altitude” bundles dropped during OCD 24 are considered by the military airlift community to be cost-efficient and easy to apply because they use readily available resources and can be built at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. Furthermore, they are dropped at low-altitude to improve drop accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|12.06.2024
|12.10.2024 01:02
|8790841
|241206-F-GS842-2126
|5975x3975
|3.92 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|0
