    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen rig bundles for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    This work, 374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

