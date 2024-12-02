374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen rig bundles for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)