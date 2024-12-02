Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Sojot, left, combat mobility flight noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew training with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, rigs a bundle alongside members of the Australian Army during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening multilateral interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 01:02
    Photo ID: 8790840
    VIRIN: 241206-F-GS842-2105
    Resolution: 5995x3989
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24
    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24
    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24
    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24
    374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download