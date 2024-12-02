374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Sojot, left, combat mobility flight noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew training with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, rigs a bundle alongside members of the Australian Army during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening multilateral interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8790840
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-GS842-2105
|Resolution:
|5995x3989
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
