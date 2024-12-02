374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Riggers from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Australian Army pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)