U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Hoppie, left, a combat mobility flight supervisor with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, and Royal Canadian Air Force Master Corporal Steve Bédard, 8th Operations Support Squadron rigger, rig a bundle for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening multilateral interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8790837
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-GS842-2026
|Resolution:
|6006x3996
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.