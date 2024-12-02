374 LRS Airmen, international partners rig bundles for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Hoppie, left, a combat mobility flight supervisor with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, and Royal Canadian Air Force Master Corporal Steve Bédard, 8th Operations Support Squadron rigger, rig a bundle for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening multilateral interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)