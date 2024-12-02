14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes (second from left), commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, together with NMFP Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna (second from right), gathers with 1st Medical Battalion triad for a group photo following a medical leadership discussion held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. This visit marked Valdes’ final engagement as Medical Corps Chief before Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director of DHN Atlantic, assumes the role. (From left) Capt. Jim Nogle, commanding officer of 1st Medical Battalion; Cdr. George Sterns (center), executive officer of 1st Medical Battalion; and 1st Medical Battalion Command Master Chief Casey Wheeler (right). (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)