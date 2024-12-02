Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim, and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, speaks with medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion following his leadership session, sharing personal advice and encouragement as he completes his final visit as Medical Corps Chief, Dec. 9. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 00:28
|Photo ID:
|8790785
|VIRIN:
|241209-N-PU282-1006
|Resolution:
|2412x3037
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief [Image 6 of 6], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.